MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $67,874,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,086,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,167 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

