Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
