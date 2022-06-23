Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

