Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.