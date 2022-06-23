Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Reduced by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

