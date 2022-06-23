Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 43,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

