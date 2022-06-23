Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

