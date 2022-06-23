MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.78

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.78 ($6.08) and last traded at €5.86 ($6.17), with a volume of 21406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.89 ($6.20).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 79.85 and a quick ratio of 78.91. The stock has a market cap of $639.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.07.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

