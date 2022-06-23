Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

