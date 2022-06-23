Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $64.54 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

