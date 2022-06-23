Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,178,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,383,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,695,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. Constellium’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

