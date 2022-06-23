Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,439,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

