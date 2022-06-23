Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

