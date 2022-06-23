Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

