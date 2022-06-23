Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.43 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

