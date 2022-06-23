Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $448,422,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $75,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

