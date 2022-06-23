Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

