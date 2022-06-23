Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

