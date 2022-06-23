Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.79 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 8.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.56 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

