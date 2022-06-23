Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.63.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.