Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.