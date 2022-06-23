Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,010 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

