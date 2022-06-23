Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

