Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,413 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE DD opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

