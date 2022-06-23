Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,729 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

