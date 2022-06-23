Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,985 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

