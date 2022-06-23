Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,360 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Shares of SAIL opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

