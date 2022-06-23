Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 487 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

