Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 935 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $255.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

