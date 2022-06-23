Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,370,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

