Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mplx by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

