MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.14. 51,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.
MRI Interventions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRIC)
