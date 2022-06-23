Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Henry Turcan Buys 47,000 Shares

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,390 ($21,300.83).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,390,417.27).

Nanoco Group stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £111.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.86. Nanoco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 16.05 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

