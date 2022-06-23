National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.