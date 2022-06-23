NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Lena Wilson Purchases 10,000 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,947.57).

NWG opened at GBX 228 ($2.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.48. The firm has a market cap of £23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.14 ($3.58).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.