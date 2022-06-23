Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Navient were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Navient by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NAVI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

