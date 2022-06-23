Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.54.

NFLX opened at $178.89 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

