Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

NFLX opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $365.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

