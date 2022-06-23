New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88,338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

