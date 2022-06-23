New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 190,300 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,134,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

