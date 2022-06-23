New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,245,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 8.34% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

