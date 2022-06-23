New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,795 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 0.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

