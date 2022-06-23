New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$108,601.83 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Jacob (Jack) Austin sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$108,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,530,886.79.
Jacob (Jack) Austin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jacob (Jack) Austin sold 25,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.
