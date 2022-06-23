NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Timothy M. Presutti Purchases 196,071 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 196,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $547,038.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,916,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,246,848.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $2.18 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

