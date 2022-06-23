NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

