NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.56 and a 200-day moving average of $490.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

