Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 828788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.47.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
