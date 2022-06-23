Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 828788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

