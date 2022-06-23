Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $313,557,542.92 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

