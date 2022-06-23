Old Port Advisors Purchases 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.31 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

