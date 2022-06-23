Old Port Advisors Sells 162 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 740.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

